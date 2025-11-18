Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Zacks reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%.
Shares of GBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 2,853,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,572. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $175,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
