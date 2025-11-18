La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.
La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 892,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,780. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.
La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy
In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,412.10. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 361.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $685,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
