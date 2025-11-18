La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. La-Z-Boy updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 860,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $130,412.10. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,237,000 after buying an additional 1,009,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 76,629 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 153,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 42.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

