Tim Steiner Purchases 68 Shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Tim Steiner purchased 65 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 per share, with a total value of £151.45.

On Monday, September 15th, Tim Steiner acquired 62 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

Ocado Group Stock Down 17.4%

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 37.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 179.90. The company had a trading volume of 546,520,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.71. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 166 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

