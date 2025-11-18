Tim Steiner Purchases 68 Shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £150.28.
Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Tim Steiner purchased 65 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 per share, with a total value of £151.45.
- On Monday, September 15th, Tim Steiner acquired 62 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.
Ocado Group Stock Down 17.4%
Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 37.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 179.90. The company had a trading volume of 546,520,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.71. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 166 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
