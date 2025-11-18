Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries (NBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR):

11/17/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/8/2025 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

10/30/2025 – Nabors Industries was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Nabors Industries was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nabors Industries news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,704,374.08. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

