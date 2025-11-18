Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.5 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 873,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VREX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Varex Imaging by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

