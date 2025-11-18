Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. Approximately 3,324,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £356.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

