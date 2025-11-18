Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. Approximately 3,324,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.67.

The firm has a market cap of £356.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

