StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 126,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 89,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

