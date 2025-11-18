Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xi Lin Buys 4,494 Shares of Stock

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin bought 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,066.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,400.96. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 30,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

