Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells 6,799 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason O’byrne sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,497.56. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 766,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,224. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $765.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 560,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,544 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.