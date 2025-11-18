A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory Roberts Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,870.20. This trade represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 242,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,904. The company has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Roth Capital raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $8,552,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 286,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 241,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

