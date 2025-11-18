PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 17,985,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,988. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth about $5,069,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in PDD by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 908,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

