Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $26.25. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $26.2998, with a volume of 1,528 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

