TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.3240. Approximately 5,541,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,651,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMC the metals

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.71.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMC the metals news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $9,182,868.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,145,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,219.84. This represents a 58.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,751.75. This represents a 18.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 766,167 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,216,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 869.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 712,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.