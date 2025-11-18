Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $18.25 on Tuesday, hitting $339.78. 7,074,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.10). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

