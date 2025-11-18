Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 and last traded at GBX 179.90. 546,520,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,339% from the average session volume of 10,048,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.80.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
