Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $184.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $184.36 and last traded at $184.6640, with a volume of 1686920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.40.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

