Financial Review: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) vs. Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airbnb and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 20 11 3 2.31 Sonder 1 0 0 0 1.00

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $143.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Sonder.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.03% 32.14% 10.95% Sonder -42.27% N/A -22.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Airbnb and Sonder”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $11.10 billion 6.42 $2.65 billion $4.21 27.49 Sonder $621.27 million 0.00 -$224.09 million ($22.08) 0.00

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Airbnb has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbnb beats Sonder on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

