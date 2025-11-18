Comparing Freight Technologies (FRGT) & Its Competitors

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Freight Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 7.28% -229.27% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million -$5.60 million -0.23 Freight Technologies Competitors $9.71 billion $179.07 million 18.28

Analyst Recommendations

Freight Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freight Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 469 1467 1594 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Freight Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freight Technologies competitors beat Freight Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

