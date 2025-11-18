Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Set at C$13.00 by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
AI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.97 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.43.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
