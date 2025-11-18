Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Set at C$13.00 by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.97 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.43.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

