Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Set at C$0.87 by Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.87 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.05% from the stock’s current price.
Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 0.6%
SSV stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 335,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,142. The company has a market cap of C$128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. Southern Silver Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.
About Southern Silver Exploration
