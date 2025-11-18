Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.58.

SIA traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.52. 356,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,471. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$20.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.44.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

