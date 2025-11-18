Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.33. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 758 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
