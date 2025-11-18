Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Accord Financial Trading Down 15.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$21.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.38.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

