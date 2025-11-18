Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 16% – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,102,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 819% from the average daily volume of 228,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm has a market cap of C$71.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of C$39.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

Featured Articles

