First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 772,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 228,396 shares.The stock last traded at $128.2780 and had previously closed at $128.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

