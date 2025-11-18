YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Time to Buy?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 295.50. Approximately 8,050,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 905% from the average daily volume of 801,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.

Get YouGov alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YouGov

YouGov Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £346.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 EPS for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at YouGov

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £260,052.40. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 86,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 per share, for a total transaction of £300,033.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 144,991 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,910. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.