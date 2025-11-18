Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.80. 390,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,455,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 5,900,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,226,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,267,000 after buying an additional 1,364,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 14,270.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after buying an additional 1,620,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

