Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

