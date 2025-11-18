Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $57.8040, with a volume of 758490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.