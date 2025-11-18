Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,511,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 851,090 shares.The stock last traded at $57.3250 and had previously closed at $56.80.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $101,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,622,000 after buying an additional 1,695,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 95.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,953 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $65,409,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

