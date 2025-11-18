Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 and last traded at GBX 282.26, with a volume of 2036714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 365 to GBX 340 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 341.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.06. The company has a market capitalization of £177.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

