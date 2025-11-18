Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.11. 1,101,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 193,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

