Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $17.27. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

