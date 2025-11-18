Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.8710, with a volume of 1119197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,001,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 806,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,185,193.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Krishnamohan sold 40,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $939,692.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,253.60. The trade was a 64.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 280,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $568,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

