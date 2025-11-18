Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,027 and last traded at GBX 3,057, with a volume of 4163677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,086.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 4,890 to GBX 4,920 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,909 to GBX 4,072 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,520.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,395.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,693.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

