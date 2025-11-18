Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.6560. 3,376,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,160,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.Sunrun’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 800,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,837.62. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $175,214.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 424,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,126.10. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 288,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,300,000 after buying an additional 288,945 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,169 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,683 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,464 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

