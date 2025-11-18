Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 21.28%.

OOA remained flat at GBX 46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.48. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 43.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 53.50.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

