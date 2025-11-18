Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 21.28%.
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
OOA remained flat at GBX 46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.48. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 43.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 53.50.
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
