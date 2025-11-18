UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Price

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Chimera Investment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 281,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,721. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of ($60.05) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 102,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 214.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,874 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

