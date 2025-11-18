Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 18th

Diageo, UP Fintech, and BGM Group are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” refers to shares of companies that are based in China or derive a substantial portion of their business from the Chinese economy, whether they trade on mainland exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or overseas markets via ADRs or depositary receipts. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to China’s growth but also carry specific risks such as regulatory and political intervention, currency and repatriation issues, and different accounting and governance standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

BGM Group (BGM)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

