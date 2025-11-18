Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

