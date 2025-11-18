YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 3,922,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 782,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.

Get YouGov alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YOU

YouGov Trading Up 11.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.41. The company has a market capitalization of £346.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare acquired 39,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.60. Also, insider Ian Griffiths acquired 19,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £49,961.60. Insiders have bought a total of 144,991 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.