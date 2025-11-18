Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,939 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 446.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 10.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

