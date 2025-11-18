Assaf Ran Purchases 4,000 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) CEO Assaf Ran bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,550. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.36. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 58.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 436,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

