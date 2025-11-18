Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:NPWR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 808,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,173. NET Power has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $597.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, equities analysts predict that NET Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cynda Beauchamp sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $73,369.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,847,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,876.50. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,838,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,612. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,179,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,384. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in NET Power by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 1,655.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,380 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 346,068 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in NET Power by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 331,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 183.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

