UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

EYE traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in National Vision by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

