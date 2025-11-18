Kevin Boyd Acquires 20,000 Shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd purchased 20,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 per share, with a total value of £62,400.

Shares of LON GEN traded down GBX 7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,422. Genuit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 295 and a 1 year high of GBX 427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.99. The company has a market capitalization of £741.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 505 to GBX 520 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 507.75.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

