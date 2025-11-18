Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells $274,380.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 6,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $274,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 135,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,927.40. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Amy Horton sold 3,482 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $159,684.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Amy Horton sold 1,789 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $79,825.18.

Artivion Trading Up 0.7%

AORT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 149,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,748. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 109.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

