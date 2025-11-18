Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.76. 390,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,532.20. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.